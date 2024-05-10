Jurgen Klopp on the touchline during Liverpool's victory over Aston Villa in November 2019. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp prepares for his final Liverpool away match against Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to his final Liverpool away match of his managerial reign - at a ground that was ‘really important’ on the road to winning the Premier League title.

The Reds make the trip to Aston Villa on Monday night with third place in the Premier League secured. In the 2019-20 season, Liverpool secured a vital 2-1 victory at Villa Park when they scored two late goals through Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane.

It’s one of the games most fans remember on the way to the Reds being crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years. And Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference, revealed there was a fracas in the dressing room at half-time as Liverpool trailed. But it helped spark a much improved second-half display to earn all three points.

Klopp said: “Thank you very much, you talk about that game. We had another night at Aston Villa [a 7-2 defeat]. True, it was a really special game when we won 2-1. At half-time we had a little situation in the dressing room and then we could calm it down and then we turned the game around, which was really, really, really special.

“That’s when you go for absolutely everything, when everything is on the edge and these kinds of things can happen as long as you settle as quick as possible. We turned it around. Two really special goals, Sadio [Mane] with the head where pretty much the other foot was there as well, so really dangerous. We really wanted it and the boys really wanted it. That was a very important one. Yeah, great feeling after the game, absolutely.