Jurgen Klopp has lifted the lid on his half-time team talk which inspired Liverpool to Merseyside derby victory over Everton.

The Reds moved back within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City with a 2-0 win against their bitter foes at Anfield.

Background

However, Liverpool were made to work hard by a disciplined and resolute Everton side that started the game in the relegation zone.

Klopp's men created a dearth of clear-cut chances in the opening 45 minutes.

However, they improved after the interval with Andy Robertson and substitute Divock Origi bagging to earn Liverpool all three points.

Klopp reckons Liverpool did not break the Toffees' final line enough in the first period - and showed analysis clips of where they were going wrong to the players in the dressing room.

What’s been said

The Liverpool manager said: "There is one area where we score the goals which is behind the last line.

"I don't think we showed up there at all in the first half, to be honest.

“We played around the formation. It's really difficult. We had 87% possession.

"It's really difficult, especially with the counter-attacking threat that they have because if they have one thing, it's real speed upfront.

"We had our problems there.

"We showed one situation and stopped it (video footage) eight times and showed what we could have done differently - accelerations, playing in half-spaces, getting behind the line, even chipping balls behind the line because when we did, we played around and in the centre.

Divock Origi celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Everton. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"In the centre, they were a bit more lax than us because, in a deep formation, you can have too many players behind the ball.

"We had a lot of passers but not receivers. Receivers only really move when they get the ball but we need these movements without getting the ball to distract the formation

"We didn't do that enough. In football, there is always an explanation for the things you didn't do well. That's the good thing about it.

"We improved then, with the changes we made, having a second striker in the centre, we didn't need another build-up player and had enough players in possession.

"If Div and Mo [Salah] don't see the situation, pass the ball, follow the situation, chip it to the far post and Robo, probably for the first time in the game, gets to the back post and scores from there then we sit here and talk about a 0-0 maybe.