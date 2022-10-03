Liverpool host Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday on the back of a 3-3 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Liverpool must fight ‘together’ to ensure they pull through their current malaise.

The Reds welcome Rangers to Anfield tomorrow for a Champions League Group A clash.

Liverpool head into the encounter with their form found wanting so far this season.

They were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday and have garnered only 10 points from seven games.

And in Europe, the Reds were thrashed 4-1 by Napoli before needing a late winner to defeat Ajax 2-1 ahead of the international break.

Klopp admitted that Liverpool’s confidence is currently low but cited that even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - arguably the two greatest footballers of all time - have suffered similarly.

And speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp believes the Reds have to make step-by-step adjustments to get back to their best.

What’s been said

Klopp said: “We had our moments, we had our chances and we leave the door open - that’s what happened.

“As always in life, when you have a problem, you spot a problem and think you have the solution and, of course, explain the solution to be instantly sorted - that, in football, is never the case.

If we won the game 3-2, it would have been completely different but with similar problems. That’s why we have to keep improving. We have to improve, play consistently better and defend better. I don’t want to talk about it, it was only two years ago we had a similar situation for different reasons.

“We lost all our centre-halves pretty much and lost our game completely. We wore the same shirts but couldn’t find our game as quick as people would wish.

“We found a way out because we worked on it. Our general situation is important, but not so much tomorrow because when you prepare for a game, you prepare for it independent of the situation you are in.

“Rangers do extremely well in general. In the Champions League, not so well and we expect a team to really fight for a result.

“They would be dangerous in any situation but yes.

“People ask how these players aren’t full of confidence but do you think Cristiano Ronaldo, in this moment, is on top of his confidence level? He was the best player in the world but now things are not going his way and it’s not exactly the same.

“It happens to all of us. Lionel Messi played last season that was not exactly the same. These kind of things are really important to all of us and you have to work for it. You have to take the little things to make a step in the right direction and then, the moment when you are ready, it’s back.

“That’s what we are doing. It’s not that we are without confidence but being 2-0 down is not good for confidence and being 3-2 up is really good but you could see, with the first attack they had after it was 3-2, it was still an open game.

