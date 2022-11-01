Jurgen Klopp makes four Liverpool changes vs Napoli - but key man absent for clash

Liverpool team news in full ahead of their Champions League Group A clash against Napoli.

Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team to face Napoli in the Champions League at Anfield tonight.

With the Reds already into the last 16 of the competition, they make four changes from Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United.

Ibrahima Konate makes his first appearance since coming back from injury - and only his third of the season - in place of Joe Gomez. He partners Virgil van Dijk in central defence

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson is handed a rest with Kostas Tsimikas starting at left-back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the opposite flank.

In midfield, James Milner comes in for Harvey Elliott, with Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara retaining their berths.

And with Curtis Jones replacing Darwin Nunez, it could see Liverpool shift back to a 4-3-3 system rather than a 4-4-2 set-up they’ve deployed in recent weeks.

That would mean Jones featuring on the left flank, with Roberto Firmino spearheading the attack and Mo Salah on the right.

However, there is no Jordan Henderson in the squad. The Liverpool captain trained separate to his team-mates yesterday after suffering a knee knock in last week’s defeat of Ajax - and has not been risked.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Firmino.