The moments you might have missed during Liverpool’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on April 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s chances of a Premier League top-four finish took another hit as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

The Reds lacked any sort of cutting edge at Stamford Bridge despite Jurgen Klopp making wholesale changes to his team - dropping Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Chelsea twice had the ball in the back of the net but both goals were chalked off. There was an offside spotted in the build-up to Reece James’ first-half volley while Kai Havertz was adjudged to have handled after the ball ricocheted off his arm when an initial shot was saved by Alisson Becker.

Those were the main moments of the encounter but here are some of the events you might have missed.

Alisson and Henderson make up

With Liverpool in such a precarious position, it’s not a surprise that tempers can flare.

The Reds players will no doubt be feeling the heat. As a squad, they were assembled to add silverware to the Anfield trophy cabinet. Instead, the situation this season couldn’t be further apart.

Liverpool were put under the cosh at times against Chelsea. The home side will wonder how they ended up with only a point. Plenty of chances were spurned, including one from Joao Felix in the second half.

Joel Matip and Alisson Becker seemed to fail to communicate sufficiently, with the former’s header dropping kindly for Felix. After the Portugal international’s shot sailed over the bar, Reds captain Jordan Henderson then proceeded to give Alisson an earful. The Liverpool keeper, however, gave back as good as he got.

Both are leaders in the current squad and only want the best. While they were at odds in the moment, things were quickly forgotten about, with the pair embracing at the final whistle.

Nunez’s gift

You can imagine that not too many Kopites who made the trip down to the Big Smoke were enthused. Despite it being a clement spring evening, some may have felt like it was more of a chore than a pleasure to watch a mid-table battle ensue.

Indeed, there wasn’t a lot to cheer about. There was barely anything to get excited about, in fact. The only time those who’d travelled from Merseyside managed to celebrate was when Chelsea twice had goals chalked off. It wasn’t a game that Sky Sports will be replaying on quiet days in the future.

Still, it’ll be remembered by one young fan for the rest of his life. That’s because at full-time, Darwin Nunez made his way over to the away section and handed over his shirt.

Chants of ‘Nunez, Nunez, Nunez’ could then be heard, with everyone who remained in the Shed End thanking the forward for his gesture. The Uruguay international is very much a fans’ favourite. While he wasn’t at his best against Chelsea, a starting spot for the clash against Arsenal on Sunday is likely.

Klopp’s curry quip

You might have thought that Jurgen Klopp would have walked into his post-match press conference fairly downcast.

Granted, Liverpool had snapped a three-match losing streak yet they rode their luck severely at Stamford Bridge - and watched hopes of a top-four finish diminish further.

Still, as Klopp stepped in to meet the press, he was in decent spirits. What caught his attention helped lift the mood before a question was asked and had everyone giggling. The Liverpool boss trapped the smell of the pre-match curry that had been served in the media area in his nostrils before even taking his seat.