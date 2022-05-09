Liverpool have a hectic fixture schedule as they continue their chase for an unprecedented quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he's finding it ‘challenging’ to keep Liverpool's squad as fresh as possible at a crucial juncture of the season.

The Reds' relentless fixture schedule continues when they travel to Aston Villa tomorrow aiming to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

It will be their 12th game in 38 days having progressed into the Champions League final and FA Cup final - where they face Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

Klopp could rotate his side from Saturday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. The likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita and Joel Matip may start.

The Liverpool boss said: “It's a challenge, to be honest. Very often, the decisions get easier with all the information I get from the medical department because then I don't have to choose from all of them, only a few.

“In the short periods between the games, I didn't get the final information.

“When I leave here, I'll go to the medical department and collect some more then we will see.