Jurgen Klopp makes honest Takumi Minamino admission and Liverpool training claim

Takumi Minamino finds himself out of favour at Liverpool and was linked with a move to Leeds United in the January transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he's finding it 'really hard' to not include Takumi Minamino in his Liverpool plans.

The Japan international finds himself on the fringes of the Reds' squad in their bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

Minamino, 27, has not made an appearance since the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final on 20 March.

What's more, it's approaching almost three months since the forward played in the Premier League.

Minamino could again be omitted from Klopp's squad when Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this evening.

And the Liverpool boss saluted how Minamino persistently responds to being left on the periphery in a positive way.

What’s been said

“It's one of the hardest things I have to do at the moment,” said Klopp.

“Taki is not involved and it's really hard. The last thing he deserves is to not be involved because he trains incredible, it just that the team (is doing so well).

“Since Taki came here, he improved a lot, the steps he made and all these things.

“How he deals with the setbacks is insane - with the setbacks of not being involved from time to time.

“He always stays positive, he is a big part of the story of this team this year and last year.”