Liverpool team news in full for the Champions League clash against Rangers at Ibrox.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s Champions League Group A fixture against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Reds make six changes from the 3-2 loss against Arsenal on Sunday.

Mo Salah is the most high-profile omission. He is replaced by Harvey Elliott on the right wing.

It’s Fabio Carvalho who comes in for knee-victim Luis Diaz on the left flank.

And with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip injured, Joe Gomez and Ibou Konate come in respectively.

Thiago Alcantara is rested, with Fabinho starting his first game in three matches.

And Diogo Jota is also given a breather as Roberto Firmino returns to the team.

Klopp only names nine of a possible 12 substitutes amid injuries in his squad.

One of those is Andy Robertson, who has recovered from a knee problem.

Calvin Ramsay did not train yesterday and indeed is not on the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Carvalho, Firmino, Nunez .