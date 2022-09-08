Liverpool suffered a 4-1 loss to Napoli in the Champions League as their troubles continued.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool must 'reinvent' themselves to finally light the touchpaper to their season.

The Reds' stuttering start to the 2022-23 season continued as they suffered a chastening 4-1 loss to Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors were deservedly beaten at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Liverpool went into half-time three goals behind - and it could have been more - before conceding a fourth less than two minutes in the second period. Luis Diaz scored a consolation goal for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League group A match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 07, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Liverpool had picked up only nine of a possible 18 points in the Premier League before the loss to Napoli.

They welcome Wolves to Anfield on Saturday and Klopp believes that Bruno Lage's men would have been 'laughing' watching Liverpool's latest performance.

He told BT Sport: "We have, it looks like, we have to reinvent ourselves. There’s a lot of things lacking, not in all games but now.

"The fun part is we have to do that in the middle of a Premier League season and a Champions League campaign.

"In three days we play against Wolves. They saw the game tonight, they cannot stop laughing probably and think: "Oh my god that is a perfect moment (to play Liverpool).

"I would say it is a perfect moment to try to find a set-up and be much better in pretty much everything.

"You could see on the pitch that we were not working as a team. That's nothing to do with personal stuff or pointing or whatever.

"In football, if you have problems, there is always a solution.

"We didn't play good enough, that's clear. But it's my responsibility.

"I need time to think about it. There are a few things that are obvious but that's not important, it's much more important why we do that.