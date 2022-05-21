The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Joe Gomez have all been down the pecking order at Liverpool this season and may want to leave in the summer for more minutes elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he has 'no idea' if any of his players on the Liverpool periphery want to leave this summer.

And the Reds boss insisted every member of his squad are firmly focused as the dream of a quadruple remains alive.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several Liverpool players have struggled for regular game-time during this remarkable season.

Divock Origi's departure has been confirmed ahead of the expiry of his contract. He looks set to join AC Milan.

The likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino have been on the fringes for much of the campaign, while Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones have also been down the pecking order.

In addition, Neco Williams and Nat Phillips return to Anfield after helping Fulham and Bournemouth earn promotion from the Championship during respective loan spells.

But Klopp has parked any transfer talk as Liverpool head into their clash against Wolves on Sunday still able to win the Premier League title if Manchester City drop points when they meet Aston Villa.

Then there's the small matter of the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on 28 May.

What’s been said

Klopp said: “I don't want to see anyone leave but that's life and the situation.

“No-one has told me they want to leave. No agent called and said: 'If he's not playing more (he wants to leave)'.

“We will see what happens. Whatever has already happened this season is possible because of the group we have.

“We have world-class players in moments, mixed up with kids. The kids still played their part, which was nice.

“We were lucky in moments. We had to come back against Leicester in cup competitions and all these things. It was what happened a lot in the past year.

“I have no idea who wants to go and I don't see that really. But if someone comes around the corner and says: 'I have a club where I really would love to go' then the normal thing that always happens is the club has to make an offer because as long as the boys are here, we have to agree as well.