Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool top-four claim immediately after Leeds win

Jurgen Klopp insists he has ‘no clue’ if Liverpool can get close to a Premier League top-four finish after their emphatic victory over Leeds United.

The Reds romped to a 6-1 win at Elland Road to secure a first league success in five games. Mo Salah and Diogo Jota both fired doubles while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez were on target.

Liverpool have underwhelmed throughout the campaign and sit just eighth in the table. They look highly likely to miss out on Champions League qualification as they sit nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with eight fixtures remaining.

The Reds did go on a late surge to finish third in the 2020-21 campaign but Klopp feels his side may be too far off the pace this time around.

The Liverpool manager said: "I think a little bit of a problem between this season and that season [when we finished third] is that they are a bit further away. Where we end up I don't know but it will go on after the season so we need all the games to understand.

