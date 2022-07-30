Roberto Firmino has recently been linked with a transfer to Juventus.

Roberto Firmino celebrates Liverpool’s victory at Inter Milan with Jurgen Klopp. Picture: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Roberto Firmino remains a key player for Liverpool.

The striker has entered the final year of his Anfield deal, having been at the club since 2015.

Firmino has won every trophy possible with the Reds but managed just 10 Premier League starts last season.

Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane were often preferred in a central attacking role.

And although Mane has left for Bayern Munich, Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez for what could become a club-record £85 million fee.

Firmino has recently been linked with a summer transfer to Juventus.

But Klopp stressed the Brazil international is ‘essential’ to his plans.

What’s been said

Speaking ahead of today’s Community Shield against Manchester City, the Liverpool boss said: “Bobby is crucial for us.

“Bobby is [the] heart and soul of this team. The way we played in the last few years was only possible because of Bobby.

“That’s why I’m really happy he could train the majority of the time here in the pre-season so far and everything looks really good.