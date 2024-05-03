Mohamed Salah of Liverpool clashes with Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on April 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp says he sees no signs that Mo Salah wants to leave Liverpool - but it will be up to the player and the club to decide that.

The Reds’ talisman was involved in a touchline argument with manager Klopp before being introduced as a substitute in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at West Ham. Salah had been dropped to the bench amid a difficult run of form since returning from a hamstring injury he suffered at the African Cup of Nations.

With a year remaining on his contract, there has been some debate among supporters as to whether Liverpool should cash in on Salah in the summer. He turns 32 next month and the Reds rebuffed an offer of up to £150 million from Saudi Arabia last year.

Klopp will depart as Anfield boss at the end of the season, with Arne Slot set to take over in the hot seat - which adds another layer to Salah’s future.

However, Klopp insisted it’s not his place to comment on whether the Egypt international will remain at Liverpool.

Klopp, speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash against Tottenham, said: “We all have to get used to that it’s not my subject, these kind of things. Mo, as a player, is incredible but I don't think I should speak about that, to be honest.

Other people will decide that, especially Mo. I don’t have any signs about that [Salah will want to leave] it will not be like that but I’m really the wrong person. I just try to help prepare for the basis of that and then these decisions will be done by other people at the club.”

On his incident with Salah at West Ham, Klopp insisted that it has been completely resolved.