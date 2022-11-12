Liverpool team news in full for their clash against Southampton in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for today’s Premier League clash against Southampton.

The Reds make one change from last week’s 2-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur.

Joe Gomez comes into defence in place of Ibrahima Konate. The France international has made only four appearances this season because of injury.

Konate, called up to France’s World Cup squad, is not on the bench as he has a minor knock.

Otherwise, it’s as it was for Liverpool. Darwin Nunez continues on the left flank for Liverpool, with Robert Firmino spearheading the attack and Mo Salah on the right.

In midfield, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Fabinho are again Klopp’s preferred trio.

Gomez partners Virgil van Dijk in central defence, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson taking up both full-back positions while Alisson Becker is in goal.

James Milner returns to the bench after missing the past two games due to concussion protocol.

However, captain Jordan Henderson and midfielder Curtis Jones are not among the substitutes. Henderson is missing for personal reasons. Calvin Ramsay is also not in the squad.

There is a place for Ben Doak, though. The forward made his debut two days before his 17th birthday in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat of Derby County on penalties.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Salah, Nunez, Firmino