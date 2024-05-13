Jurgen Klopp names Liverpool player 'full of confidence and strength' as private conversations revealed
Jurgen Klopp believes that Cody Gakpo has recaptured his confidence in Liverpool’s finale to the season.
The striker is back in the Reds’ starting line-up somewhat of a stuttering campaign. Gakpo has scored 15 goals in 51 appearances this season, although only seven of his efforts have been in the Premier League.
Klopp has previously admitted that deploying the Holland international in midfield at the start of the season. But in recent weeks, he’s looked much more like the player that Liverpool signed from PSV Eindhoven for £37 million in January 2023. And Klopp believes that frank conversations have helped rejuvenate Gakpo.
The Liverpool manager, speaking ahead of tonight’s trip to Aston Villa, said: “Cody, he knows that for a while he was not in his best moment, we had a conversation there. It was not for public what we spoke there about but it helped him a lot because we could sort it a little bit. It’s just a problem [because] can I speak in the first moment [when] the player is not performing anymore to the levels you expect him to do? Can you speak immediately? You can. But how can I have an answer for his situation if I don’t understand it?
“So, we have to try to look a bit longer into it and wait for a specific moment when I can give answers; maybe from my point of view that took too long as well. That’s maybe the case, but after that talk he stepped really up and it’s really good to see how physically strong [he is]. He’s a good footballer. He plays right wing, left wing especially, and centre. Smart again [and] full of confidence [and] physical strength. [It’s] a good moment, [which is] good for him, [and] good for us.”
