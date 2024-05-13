Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrating with the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on May 05, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has bounced back to form for Liverpool ahead of the trip to Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp believes that Cody Gakpo has recaptured his confidence in Liverpool’s finale to the season.

The striker is back in the Reds’ starting line-up somewhat of a stuttering campaign. Gakpo has scored 15 goals in 51 appearances this season, although only seven of his efforts have been in the Premier League.

Klopp has previously admitted that deploying the Holland international in midfield at the start of the season. But in recent weeks, he’s looked much more like the player that Liverpool signed from PSV Eindhoven for £37 million in January 2023. And Klopp believes that frank conversations have helped rejuvenate Gakpo.

The Liverpool manager, speaking ahead of tonight’s trip to Aston Villa, said: “Cody, he knows that for a while he was not in his best moment, we had a conversation there. It was not for public what we spoke there about but it helped him a lot because we could sort it a little bit. It’s just a problem [because] can I speak in the first moment [when] the player is not performing anymore to the levels you expect him to do? Can you speak immediately? You can. But how can I have an answer for his situation if I don’t understand it?