Jurgen Klopp insisted that Mo Salah is still striving to improve for Liverpool - and is a 'completely different animal' to the player who arrived six years ago.

The Reds head into today's clash against Manchester City with Salah two goals shy of hitting the 200 mark for the club. He's placed fifth in the Anfield all-time scoring charts.

Salah also has an exception record when facing City. He's scored 11 times against the champions, which augurs well for Liverpool ahead of the Premier League top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium today (12.30 GMT).

Salah, signed from AS Roma in 2017, has also taken on a key leadership role behind the scenes at Anfield - having previously been more selfish by Klopp's admission. And to maintain his insatiable appetite to score makes him 'pretty special'.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said: "Of course, he can improve but that's all about then consistency and little moments in games, it would be a shame if he is not 43 and that we ask for that! He expects it from him. Why would he come and be the first in the building every morning and the last one going out if he doesn't want to improve? Yeah, of course he can. But it's really not about that. It's about [that] he gained that experience over the years that he knows much more about the game, so where are the positions, where is that. Obviously a completely different player to the boy who arrived here – and he was good at that time, that's why we signed him.