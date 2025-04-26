Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Liverpool boss has discussed the early potential he spotted in several current players.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Curtis Jones’ ability as a Liverpool youngster nearly made him ‘nearly fall off the balcony’.

Jones has established himself as a first-team regular for the Reds, having graduated through the club’s academy. The midfielder has made a total of 174 appearances for his boyhood Reds, scoring 19 goals and recording 19 assists. Forty-one of those outings have been this season as he’s helped Arne Slot’s side to within one point of claiming the Premier League title. They can clinch the silverware with a draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones was one of a host of players who have been honed by Liverpool to be a part of the senior set-up. Trent Alexander-Arnold has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world, while Harvey Elliott, Conor Bradley, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah have all played roles in the push towards a 20th English championship.

Klopp was chiefly responsible for re-establishing Liverpool at the summit of European football. During his spell as manager between 2015-2024, he won seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

And he knew that Jones would go far along with Alexander-Arnold and Elliott. Via Rising Ballers, the German said: “I saw Curtis Jones for the first time when he was 14. I saw him from my office with his curly hair. I nearly fell off the balcony and then I went there. I knew if he doesn’t take the wrong diversion, it will be fine. Same with Harvey Elliott, you can see it. Trent Alexander-Arnold, the first day.”

Liverpool academy hopes

Liverpool will be hoping that their academy can continue to churn out talent off the production line in the coming years. Alexander-Arnold and Jones have saved the Reds a fortune in the transfer market, while bringing in players such as Elliott, Bradley and Kelleher as teenagers and honed their skills has proven to be sage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season, head coach Arne Slot has used the likes of James McConnell and Trey Nyoni in cup competitions. Ben Doak, recruited from Celtic was when aged 16, was enjoying a highly fruitful loan spell at Championship side Middlesbrough before picking up a thigh injury. Meanwhile, Stefan Bajcetic is enjoying regular action at La Liga side Las Palmas, having spent the first half of the campaign with Red Bull Salzburg.

Jayden Danns has fired three senior goals for Liverpool and joined Sunderland in the January transfer window. However, he has not made a single appearance for the Premier League-chasing Black Cats because of a back injury.

Liverpool also pulled off a major coup when they poached Rio Ngumoha from Premier League rivals Chelsea. The winger was regarded as one of the Stamford Bridge side’s brightest prospects. Ngumoha became the second-youngest debutant in the club’s history aged 16 years and 135 days when he was handed a start in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley in January. The England youth international has trained with Slot’s side on several occasions this season despite his tender age.