The Liverpool defender has had an impressive season so far.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Jarell Quansah will keep his Liverpool starting spot for the penultimate game of the season.

The centre-back is coming towards the end of an impressive breakthrough campaign at Anfield. After spending the second half of last term on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers, Quansah is now regarded as a fully-fledged Premier League player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, the 21-year-old has made 31 appearances in all competitions - with 15 of those in the Premier League. He’s started the past two top-flight matches ahead of respective France and England internationals Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez - most recently a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp, speaking ahead of Monday’s trip to Aston Villa, revealed that Quansah has been performing well in training, which has been a factor behind him featuring alongside Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s defence.

It’s just like that we play once a week and we just look at who looks in the best moment, and Jarell is one of them. That’s how it is and we don’t play with three centre-halves or whatever, so it means we have to make a decision and Jarell is training really well and we have a lot of training sessions, he is training really well. That doesn’t mean Ibou [Konate] or Joey [Gomez] wouldn’t train well, but Jarell trained really well and that’s how it is and that’s why I make these kind of decisions. That’s the best situation to have, I can just sit there and look at it…