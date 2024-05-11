Jurgen Klopp names 'very talented' Liverpool youngster training 'really well' ahead of Aston Villa
Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Jarell Quansah will keep his Liverpool starting spot for the penultimate game of the season.
The centre-back is coming towards the end of an impressive breakthrough campaign at Anfield. After spending the second half of last term on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers, Quansah is now regarded as a fully-fledged Premier League player.
In total, the 21-year-old has made 31 appearances in all competitions - with 15 of those in the Premier League. He’s started the past two top-flight matches ahead of respective France and England internationals Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez - most recently a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Klopp, speaking ahead of Monday’s trip to Aston Villa, revealed that Quansah has been performing well in training, which has been a factor behind him featuring alongside Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool’s defence.
It’s just like that we play once a week and we just look at who looks in the best moment, and Jarell is one of them. That’s how it is and we don’t play with three centre-halves or whatever, so it means we have to make a decision and Jarell is training really well and we have a lot of training sessions, he is training really well. That doesn’t mean Ibou [Konate] or Joey [Gomez] wouldn’t train well, but Jarell trained really well and that’s how it is and that’s why I make these kind of decisions. That’s the best situation to have, I can just sit there and look at it…
If you have the chance to make that decision, that you can really decide on this high level who is a little bit better and in a little better moment, then you do it. That’s what you do. There is no rotation necessary because then the others have to play anyway, or you have to mix it up anyway, but that’s not necessary now. That’s why he played [and] yes, he pushed himself in a really, really good situation, that’s true. And I think the [Tottenham] game justified that decision. He was really good in that game as well… and again, a very, very talented player. Really, really good.
