Jurgen Klopp names seven Liverpool youngsters who can be 'the basis' for Arne Slot
Jurgen Klopp believes that the future is bright at Liverpool as two of their fledgling talents claimed the headlines after the draw against Aston Villa.
Klopp’s final away game as Reds boss ended in an entertaining 3-3 stalemate at Villa Park. Liverpool will be frustrated to have thrown away victory having held a 3-1 lead. Harvey Elliott played a major part to help break the deadlock after just 61 seconds when his cross was fumbled by home goalkeeper Emi Martinez. Then three minutes into the second half, Jarell Quansah netted his first Premier League goal when heading home Elliott’s free-kick.
Both 21-year-olds have forced their way into Klopp’s starting line-up during the end of his reign. But Klopp believes he’s leaving behind even more promising prospects, with Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark and James McConnell impressing this season while Kaiden Gordon and Stefan Bajcetic have caught the eye in previous campaigns before injuries.
Klopp said at his post-match press conference: “I am allowed to see just the good bits of it. If you carry on, you have to think about what didn't go well because then you have to make changes, adjustments, whatever, but that's obviously not me. The good things, yes, I said it before.
“It's interesting Harvey came through [in the question], Harvey is already in his third season, if not the fourth. He's already a while here, he was already the best player and badly injured and stuff like this. But, yes, a good game today. Jarell, yes, Conor, yes, James McConnell, Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon, [he was] long, long injured [but] back now, really good, Stefan Bajcetic.
“So the basis is there and all the other big guns really; the basis is there. New influences always help, that's how it is. We did what we could and if we could have done better, we probably would have, let me say it like that. Now we are where we are and that's it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.