Jurgen Klopp names seven Liverpool youngsters who can be 'the basis' for Arne Slot

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shows appreciation to the fans following the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on May 13, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah played key roles in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp believes that the future is bright at Liverpool as two of their fledgling talents claimed the headlines after the draw against Aston Villa.

Klopp’s final away game as Reds boss ended in an entertaining 3-3 stalemate at Villa Park. Liverpool will be frustrated to have thrown away victory having held a 3-1 lead. Harvey Elliott played a major part to help break the deadlock after just 61 seconds when his cross was fumbled by home goalkeeper Emi Martinez. Then three minutes into the second half, Jarell Quansah netted his first Premier League goal when heading home Elliott’s free-kick.

Both 21-year-olds have forced their way into Klopp’s starting line-up during the end of his reign. But Klopp believes he’s leaving behind even more promising prospects, with Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark and James McConnell impressing this season while Kaiden Gordon and Stefan Bajcetic have caught the eye in previous campaigns before injuries.

Klopp said at his post-match press conference: “I am allowed to see just the good bits of it. If you carry on, you have to think about what didn't go well because then you have to make changes, adjustments, whatever, but that's obviously not me. The good things, yes, I said it before.

“It's interesting Harvey came through [in the question], Harvey is already in his third season, if not the fourth. He's already a while here, he was already the best player and badly injured and stuff like this. But, yes, a good game today. Jarell, yes, Conor, yes, James McConnell, Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon, [he was] long, long injured [but] back now, really good, Stefan Bajcetic.