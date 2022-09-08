All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp’s men pick up the pieces from their latest defeat.

Liverpool’s disappointing start to the season continued on Wednesday night as the Reds took on Napoli in their Champions League opener.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were hammered 4-1 in Italy, and Reds fans will be feeling concerned at what they have seen so far this term.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are seventh in the Premier League table, and they are already playing catch up in the Champions League.

The Reds take on Wolves this weekend as they look to get back on track.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours.

Melo wasn’t the only option

Liverpool were said to have considered another midfield target before settling on Arthur Melo.

Klopp changed his mind over Liverpool’s need for a midfielder late in the window, and he was left without too many options.

In the end, the Reds signed Melo on a season-long loan deal from Juventus, and they are expected to strengthen more significantly next summer.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Melo was not the only option for Liverpool this summer, with PSG star Rafinha also considered.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool explored many possibilities, I can tell you one of the names they had on the list was Rafinha from PSG.”

Klopp speaks

Klopp says he is not too concerned about being sacked by Liverpool amid a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Reds are struggling to pick up after struggling to hit the ground running, and while Klopp was recently given a new contract, it would be understandable for him to have concerns over his future after seeing Thomas Tuchel sacked at Chelsea this week.

But asked after the Napoli defeat whether he is concerned, Klopp said: “Not really.