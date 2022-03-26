Jurgen Klopp ‘open’ to joining European giants after Liverpool stint

Despite having two years remaining with Liverpool, rumours have begun about where Jurgen Klopp will end up next.

The German has enjoyed an exceptional seven years at the club - winning the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Despite the undeniable legendary status Klopp has earned on Merseyside, it is unlikely that he will remain beyond 2024 and it has now been reported where his next destination could be.

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Klopp is open to joining Real Madrid in the future.

Carlo Ancelotti is currently enjoying his second spell with the La Liga side, however Los Blancos will be eager to bring in a manager that can return success to the Santiago Bernabéu that they so often enjoyed during the days of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid have won the league only once since 2017 and have failed to reach the final of the Champions League since they lifted the trophy against Liverpool four years ago.

Klopp has worked wonders at Anfield - bringing in lesser-known players and turning them into world beaters, while also challenging for the world’s biggest trophies.

While the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino have also been liked with the Spanish giants, it is the former Borussia Dortmund boss that is catching their eye the most.

For now though, Klopp isn’t going anywhere after he reiterated his plans to remain with the Reds for the next two years earlier this month.