AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool will need to sell players to make room for new additions, even those backed by Jurgen Klopp.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot probably wouldn't have complained if he went into the new season with exactly the same Liverpool squad as the won that just won the Premier League at a canter.

Instead though, his efforts have been handsomely rewarded with a £200m transfer budget all but spent already on players who are either an upgrade or who provide long-term stability. Jeremie Frimpong will bring something different to Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Milos Kerkez is on an upward trajectory in terms of his career progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signing Florian Wirtz for a record fee is a coup but if Slot wants to repeat the feat for Alexander Isak, he will have to make room and sell one or two players from his squad. It's not just about the big earners either, academy players who haven't made the grade can still bring in a lot of money.

Who has been linked with Owen Beck?

One player who comes under this category is Owen Beck who has been linked with a permanent move to Rangers and who also has Wrexham as potential suitors too, however, the Championship outfit are looking for a loan deal.

The Wales Under-21 international has just a year left on his contract at Anfield and will need to either extend or leave this summer, a hamstring injury at Blackburn Rovers curtailed his season in 2024/25 but he will be ready to start pre-season training.

Rangers' interest comes from Beck impressing at Dundee on loan two seasons ago before getting recalled. The Glasgow giants made their own offer to take the 22-year old to Ibrox, however, a mini-injury crisis saw the academy graduate stay on Merseyside until the closing hours of the January transfer window. Rangers interest had been dependent on them moving out Turkey international Ridvan Yilmaz, however, he remains at the club despite speculation linking him with a return home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than ever due to PSR and UEFA’s financial fair play regulations, clubs need to make sure that they are balancing their books. Previously, Rangers could have bought Beck without worrying about still having Ridvan on their books.

Now, as with almost every club in the world including Liverpool, they will need to sell before they can buy.

What did Jurgen Klopp say about Owen Beck?

Beck was a popular figure under the previous regime with both Jurgen Klopp and Alxander-Arnold singing his praises:

“Owen is a super talent. I am really excited about him,” Klopp said after Beck caught the eye during Liverpool’s 2021 pre-season tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s impressed many of us with the way he is,” added Alexander-Arnold. “He is still growing, he is still maturing as a guy, he has a lot to learn but the signs are there that he will become a top player.

“He obviously has Robbo (Robertson) and Kostas (Tsimikas) in front of him. Hopefully he will be able to pick things up and learn from them.”

Alexander-Arnold's comments are exactly why Beck should move on. Add the signing of Kerkez and Beck's future at Liverpool is almost non-existent. There comes a point when the club has to do the right thing by the player, not just for their own selfish reasons.