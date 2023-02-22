Jurgen Klopp has been defended amid Liverpool’s crushing defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp ‘deserves’ the chance to overhaul Liverpool despite poor form this season, according to one pundit.

It has been a frustrating campaign for the Reds, and it only got worse on Tuesday night when they fell victim to a thrashing from Champions League holders Real Madrid. Klopp’s men took a quick two-goal lead in the game, but they went on to concede five, losing 5-2 on another night to forget.

A huge task now awaits the Reds at the Santiago Bernabeu if they want to remain in the Champions League, and that means it is very likely Liverpool will go without winning any silverware this season, already out of the domestic cup competitions and a long way off top spot in the Premier League.

Questions are now being asked of Klopp, despite all he has achieved with the club, but talkSPORT’s Ally McCoist believes it is ‘nonsense’ to be discussing whether the current Liverpool boss should be sacked.

“Nonsense. Absolute nonsense,” he said.” He has given Liverpool some of the best times in their history, never mind anything else. So, what we are seeing just now is not just him. But it hasn’t shocked us, I think we all saw it coming.

“I said earlier on, I think the problem with Liverpool, or the biggest problem with Liverpool is that it’s not just one problem. Defensively they have not been the same, the midfield is clearly not right. They have been better recently up front, but they haven’t been firing. But if anyone deserves an opportunity to rebuild, it’s Jurgen Klopp.”