Liverpool injury update on James Milner after the midfielder limped off in the 2-0 defeat of Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he’s unsure about the extent of James Milner’s injury after being forced off in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League.

The Reds vice-captain was withdrawn just moments into the second half when he went down innocuously. Liverpool have already had 19 players who have missed at least one match through injury this season and it’s a reason why they sit just ninth in the Premier League table.

Klopp’s side face a crunch trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. But the Liverpool boss admits Milner will have to undergo further checks.

Asked how serious Milner’s injury looked at his post-match press conference, Klopp replied: “Don’t know. He seems to be fine now but we have to probably do further checks.”