Jurgen Klopp provides 40-word Liverpool injury update after Luis Diaz blow

Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpoool need to furth assess Luis Diaz’s injury setback.
The winger has been forced to leave the Reds’ warm-weather training camp in Dubai. Diaz has been sidelined since suffering a knee issue in the 3-2 loss against Arsenal in October.
Certainly, it’s a blow for Liverpool but Klopp insists the rest of the squad are looking ‘really good’.
Reds boss Klopp told the club website: “It’s all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here.
“What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good.”