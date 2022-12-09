Jurgen Klopp provides 40-word Liverpool injury update after Luis Diaz blow

Luis Diaz injury update after the Liverpool winger suffers a setback.

Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpoool need to furth assess Luis Diaz’s injury setback.

The winger has been forced to leave the Reds’ warm-weather training camp in Dubai. Diaz has been sidelined since suffering a knee issue in the 3-2 loss against Arsenal in October.

Advertisement

Certainly, it’s a blow for Liverpool but Klopp insists the rest of the squad are looking ‘really good’.

Reds boss Klopp told the club website: “It’s all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here.