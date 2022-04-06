Liverpool defeated Benfica in the Champions League and now have a huge game coming up against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Fabinho in action for Liverpool against Benfica. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp insists Fabinho should be 'completely fine' after suffering a clash of heads during Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Benfica.

The Reds have one foot in the door of the Champions League semi-finals after defeating the Eagles in the last-eight first leg at the Estádio da Luz on Tuesday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ibou Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz were on target for the away side.

There were some concerns for Liverpool in the closing stages when Fabinho went down injured after a coming together with Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi.

The Brazilian was forced off the field for a brief period before helping the Reds see out the win.

With a huge trip to Manchester City on Sunday, where Liverpool could move top of the Premier League with a win, Fabinho should be available after not suffering concussion.

Klopp told reporters: "It’s a cut, he’s fine. That’s how it looks.

“He had a cut in the back of his head and obviously there is no hair to hold the blood back. That’s why they needed a bit of time.

“But he should be completely fine.”

‘Not done’

Liverpool take a healthy advantage into next week’s second leg at Anfield and are on the cusp of a third Champions League semi-final in five years.

But Klopp stressed that the Reds will not be complacent as they continue to chase an unprecedented quadruple.

The Liverpool boss said: “This game is not done.

“The game was slightly more open then we wished but in the end we scored.

‘I think everyone in the room would agree we could have scored more goals.

“The best player of Benfica was the goalie probably, which says a lot. It is half-time, we are two goals up.