Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk came off in Liverpool’s FA Cup triumph over Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool fitness update ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Southampton.

The Reds can pile the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race ahead of the final day of the season with a victory.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City were held to a 2-2 draw against West Ham United on Sunday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, claimed their second trophy of the season when beating Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final.

However, Mo Salah limped off in the first half while Virgil van Dijk could not come out for the extra-time.

After the Wembley triumph, Klopp said Liverpool ‘were’ and also ‘were not’ still within a chance of claiming an unprecedented quadruple.

But a win at Southampton will certainly making things interesting ahead of Sunday’s last round of fixtures as the Reds will be just a point behind the league leaders.

Klopp will assess Salah, van Dijk and the rest of his troops on Monday. He will then decide who is fit enough to start on the south coast.

What’s been said

The boss said: “We already played 120 minutes. When the boys arrive today, I have to make a lot of decisions.

“What I can promise and say is we will line-up a team to win at Southampton as difficult as it is.

“We have to see who is able to help. The 30 extra minutes made a big difference but we have to see.

“We won two cup competitions for one reason - we have this group of players out there. They all stayed on track, stayed in line, training outstanding when not involved in the squad or not came one.

“The atmosphere we created is exceptional. Everyone has played their part.

“As I said, 120 minutes, we don’t want to get nuts with them or crazy with them.

“Southampton will try to beat us and we will try to beat them.

“This is game 60 and we have to be really careful. It’s not the last game of the season and it would be different.

“If we make changes, we lose the advantage of having rhythm. Southampton are completely fresh and cannot go there fall into this game where we’re like: ‘Oh my god, what is going on here’.

“We have to make changes. I don’t know how many, we will see and I’ll talk to the players but it’s tough.

“I can’t wait to play and the boys who all start will go with everything.”

Fabinho latest

Fabinho missed the FA Cup final because of a hamstring injury.

Klopp revealed that the midfielder is progressing well - but will not feature against Southampton.