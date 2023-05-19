Register
Will Rooney
Published 19th May 2023, 13:44 BST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Roberto Firmino. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Roberto Firmino. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino will be back for Liverpool's Premier League encounter against Aston Villa.

The striker has missed the past six games because of a muscle injury. However, Firmino was spotted back in training earlier this week as Klopp expected.

The Brazil international is set to be given a grand farewell as he prepares for his final game at Anfield. He's spent the past eight years at Liverpool, having won six major honours and etched himself into club folklore.

However, Darwin Nunez will be forced to miss a second succesive game having been absent from the 3-0 victory with a toe injury.

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Naby Keita (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Calvin Ramsey (knee) remain absent.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “Darwin will not be available. It’s tendon of the toe, very painful. Didn’t train this week so will not be available.

“Long-term injuries are still out but all the rest should be available. Bobby trained.”

