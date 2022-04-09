Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool once again have a fully-fit squad available for Sunday's trip to Manchester City.
Liverpool trail Premier League leaders City by a point heading into the seismic Etihad Stadium encounter.
But a win will move Jurgen Klopp’s side to the summit and two points clear in the race for the silverware.
Klopp's side delivered a 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg earlier this week.
The Reds welcomed back Naby Keita from injury in Portugal.
The midfielder made a superb impact when handed a surprise start and set up Luis Diaz’s late goal.
Fabinho suffered a cut to the head in the dying embers against Benfica after a clash of heads.
But Klopp confirmed that every Liverpool player is once again able to feature.
The Anfield chief said: “When I looked last time on my smartphone, it looked like everyone is available again.”