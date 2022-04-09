Liverpool will move top of the Premier League with a victory over Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool once again have a fully-fit squad available for Sunday's trip to Manchester City.

Liverpool trail Premier League leaders City by a point heading into the seismic Etihad Stadium encounter.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But a win will move Jurgen Klopp’s side to the summit and two points clear in the race for the silverware.

Klopp's side delivered a 3-1 victory over Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg earlier this week.

The Reds welcomed back Naby Keita from injury in Portugal.

The midfielder made a superb impact when handed a surprise start and set up Luis Diaz’s late goal.

Fabinho suffered a cut to the head in the dying embers against Benfica after a clash of heads.

But Klopp confirmed that every Liverpool player is once again able to feature.