All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the Reds’ clash with Brentford.

Liverpool’s winning return to Premier League action continued over theturn of the year as Jurgen Klopp’s men saw off Leicester City by way of two own goals.

The Reds are within four points of the top four as they continue their resurgence, and they are now preparing for a clash with a tricky Brentford side on Monday night. Liverpool will also be looking to make more headway in the January transfer window having already wrapped up the signing of in-demand winger Cody Gakpo.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Bellingham blow

Real Madrid are said to be favourites to land Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool are said to be very keen to land the England star in the summer, but they are not at the front of the queue. That’s according to Diaro AS, who say Bellingham is likely to inform Dortmund that he wants a summer exit in the coming days. Technicially speaking, talks are not supposed to take place until the summer, with Bellingham under contract, but it’s claimed Real Madrid will kick them off in the coming weeks. Liverpool need to act fast if they want to avoid falling behind in the race.

Klopp’s Amrabat wish

Klopp is said to be pushing Liverpool for the signing of Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat. Amrabat was a disruptive force on the field during the World Cup, and it’s that midfield energy Klopp is said to want to add to his ageing Liverpool midfield. Corriere dello Sport claim the Reds boss is pushing Liverpool chiefs to make the signing, with the 26-year-old midfielder currently playing for Fiorentina.