Liverpool are a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp revealed the exact moment he knew Liverpool had to ‘give it a try’ in a bid to chase down Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds are just one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side with five games remaining - having trailed by 14 points at one stage.

What’s more, Liverpool are targeting an unprecedented quadruple this season as they face Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield tomorrow night (20.00).

Klopp revealed he has been treating every game as a cup final since missing Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea on 2 January due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Since then, the Reds have gone unbeaten in the Premier League to more within a whisker of City, won the Carabao Cup and lost just once in all competitions.

But the German is parking Liverpool’s top-flight ambitions for the meantime - with full focus on Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

What’s been said

Klopp told reporters: “When I came back from my Covid game after Chelsea (is when every game started being treated like a final) - I think it was Brentford.

“We were 14 points behind at that moment, two games in hand and that’s when we decided let’s give it a try.

“We have big expectations at the beginning of the season then during the season, we played OK until then but not outstanding.

“There was still something to go for. The main thing we need to do is qualify for the Champions League. We did that two games ago and it slipped through my fingers, which has never happened before. I had to get reminded and that’s big.

“Chelsea were in front of us but since then, every game has been a final.

“Since then, we have behaved like that and it will not change until it’s not worth fighting anymore.

“We had no other chance. We’re here because of the results we had and we do not need to talk today about other competitions because our focus is on Villarreal in the semi-final.

“It’s special, it’s crazy and a massive game. Coaches and players work their socks off their whole life and have no chance to be close of a semi-final so we have to cherish it. We have to appreciate it, of course and enjoy it as well.”

‘Made for this competition’

Liverpool are favourites to reach their third Champions League final in five years.

They face a Villarreal side who sit just seventh in La Liga.

However, Klopp believes Unai Emery’s side are made for the competition after pulling off a huge upset to knock out Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

He added: “They are made for this competition to be 100% honest.

“They way they set up is really good. There might have been a little advantage where Juventus and Bayern maybe understimated them.

“This little advantage may have gone but they are a really good football team.