Liverpool injury news and team news for the Champions League clash against Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Napoli (20.00 BST).

Both sides have already qualified from Group A and booked their spots in the last 16 of the competition.

However, the Reds will be aiming for a victory having suffered a 2-1 loss to Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend.

And Klopp has confirmed that Ibrahima Konate is available to feature for Liverpool. The centre-back was on the bench for the past two games but the Reds have been carefully managing his fitness having recently returned from injury.

As is Calvin Ramsay, who is yet to make his debut since arriving from Aberdeen in the summer transfer window. The right-back has now made three appearances for the under-21s following a back injury.

Klopp said at his pre-match press conference: “Very good that we have him (Konate) back. He’s ready for the squad now maybe it’s the moment where he can play. Trained yesterday completely normal. He has for 8-9 days where he could train each day and is for sure an option.”

And speaking to liverpoolfc.com on Ramsay, he said: “With Calvin, we have to see. That makes now no sense if we have to change a lot of players to bring Calvin in for his first senior [appearance]. Coming on, yeah, for sure – these kind of things should be possible.”

Meanwhile, Klopp has hinted that Liverpool will play a strong team against Napoli despite already being into the next stage.

He said: “First and foremost, it’s a pretty quick turnaround since Leeds so I’m not full aware of the situation who played against Leeds and have to wait that.

“For sure, we will not take risks and if you watch international football, you will know Napoli is incredible shape, play incredible football and are maybe the team in for in Europe.

“This is not a game for massive rotation, probably. It’s not that we have to win 4-0 to top the group. We want to win, obviously, that is clear, but the result in the moment is not important.

“I have to make the line-up later today, maybe tomorrow morning and we go from there.”

Klopp confirmed that Joel Matip (calf) is still unavailable.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both ineligible, having not been registered for the group stage when sidelined with respective muscle injuries.