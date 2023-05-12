Jurgen Klopp reveals secret to Liverpool’s transformation after six wins a row

The manager revealed how they managed to turn their season around.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed how Liverpool have turned their fortunes around after winning six games in a row in the final part of the season.

After enduring an underwhelming season that sees them sit 20 points behind league leadersManchester City, they have managed to rediscover their winning form and they are currently on a six-game winning streak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, during the halfway point of the season, Klopp’s side were seen languishing in mid-table, and Champions League qualification looked completely out of reach.

Following their 2-2 with Arsenal at Anfield on April 9, they hadn’t won for five games and found themselves out of every cup competition.

But what followed was an eight-day break before a hectic run of fixtures that began with the 6-1 win over Leeds - a period in which Klopp revealed had a chance to reset his squad, tactics and their form, in what he called a ‘fresh start’ ahead of the final part of the season.

“I spoke about that quite frequently, we tried to give ourselves a chance for a fresh start, we tried different football things. We had 8 or 9 days for training between games, we wanted to almost start the new season already, it was a breath of fresh air for all of us.” Klopp explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We want to control the game differently, protect it differently, build up differently, it’s really good fun for us, to create something new. Then the results came in and it’s not a complete coincidence.

“Sometimes you have to change big things, most of the time only little things but sometimes you do have to change big things, that is clear. We had a good reason to change things, imagine we changed it after we nearly won 4 trophies last season.

“We maybe started it this season a bit late.”