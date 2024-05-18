Jurgen Klopp reveals 'world-class' Liverpool man could retire very soon - 'has to make a decision'
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that ‘super-humble’ Joel Matip will have to make a decision about whether he continues his playing career after leaving Liverpool.
The centre-back will depart Anfield at the end of his contract. Matip has spent the past eight years at the Reds, making a total of 201 appearances and scoring 11 goals. He’s been at the nucleus of the seven major trophies won during Klopp’s reign, having started the Champions League final victory over Tottenham in 2019.
Matip has been sidelined for the past five months after rupturing his ACL in a 4-3 win over Fulham. The defender is back training outside but hasn’t joined in with the rest of his team-mates.
And turning 33 in August, Klopp has admitted that Matip has to weigh up to make a comeback or to retire. And if that is the former, his future club will be signing a defender who is ‘world-class’.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash against Wolves, which will be Klopp’s final game in charge before departing as manager, he said: “Have you ever seen a better free transfer than Joel Matip? You will not find a more likeable person than Joel Matip. He is funny in his own way. He is ridiculously funny, to be honest, and a wonderful man with a wonderful family. He has to make a decision, does he want to play on or not?
“We will see that or read it. But whoever gets him is a lucky club definitely, because he is world-class and super-humble. That together is really rare. Like, super-humble.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.