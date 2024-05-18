Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool at his final Press Conference at AXA Training Centre on May 17, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Joel Matip is leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract as he battles back from an ACL injury.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that ‘super-humble’ Joel Matip will have to make a decision about whether he continues his playing career after leaving Liverpool.

The centre-back will depart Anfield at the end of his contract. Matip has spent the past eight years at the Reds, making a total of 201 appearances and scoring 11 goals. He’s been at the nucleus of the seven major trophies won during Klopp’s reign, having started the Champions League final victory over Tottenham in 2019.

Matip has been sidelined for the past five months after rupturing his ACL in a 4-3 win over Fulham. The defender is back training outside but hasn’t joined in with the rest of his team-mates.

And turning 33 in August, Klopp has admitted that Matip has to weigh up to make a comeback or to retire. And if that is the former, his future club will be signing a defender who is ‘world-class’.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash against Wolves, which will be Klopp’s final game in charge before departing as manager, he said: “Have you ever seen a better free transfer than Joel Matip? You will not find a more likeable person than Joel Matip. He is funny in his own way. He is ridiculously funny, to be honest, and a wonderful man with a wonderful family. He has to make a decision, does he want to play on or not?