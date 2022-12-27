Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have an ‘unstoppable’ star who is really special

Darwin Nunez impressed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool claimed a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Darwin Nunez after Liverpool's victory over Aston Villa - and believes he's 'unstoppable' in certain situations.

The Reds restarted their Premier League season after the break for the World Cup with a 3-1 win at Villa Park.

Nunez missed three big chances in Liverpool's loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup last week. And he again failed to find the target against Villa, with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and teenager Stefan Bajcetic netting.

Nunez assisted Bajcetic's first senior goal.

Although he didn't net, the Uruguay international was awarded man of the match by Amazon Prime. And Klopp thought Nunez was 'exceptional'.

What’s been said

The Liverpol boss said: “Different things, of course it is like this, you are a human being and it doesn't go easy that he can now close his eyes, hit the ball, and have it go in. Strikers have that from time to time, he didn't have that yet, but I'm now not only since yesterday in the business and I had some strikers around and I know the start [of] the scoring at the beginning is really not important.

Darwin Nunez celebrates after Stefan Bajcetic scores in Liverpool’s defeat of Aston Villa. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“There are so many other things that are much more important, because in the end you look back [and] you cannot imagine how [many] big chances they missed in the beginning when I work with them, you just have to stay calm.

“We are completely calm - what I really love and it’s so special that in the third goal, I think pretty much everybody here, if you're ever in a situation like that, after the game he had where he just missed the last little touch to score a goal, we all would have just hammered the ball and try to force it.

“And he passed the ball to Stefan, so we can score the third goal, that makes him really special, the work-rate he put in, the spaces, the depth he creates for us. Pretty much he's unstoppable in the moment when we keep the ball and pass it in the right moment, there's no defender who can really catch up speed-wise.

“I know all the stories around and it’s all fine, but we are completely calm, everything will be fine. He played an exceptional game tonight and we won 3-1 and that’s all that counts.”