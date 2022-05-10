Roberto Firmino may return from injury after missing Liverpool’s past six games.

Jurgen Klopp will today decide whether Roberto Firmino returns to his Liverpool set-up.

The Brazil international has missed the Reds' past six games because of an ankle injury.

Firmino was back in full training last week - but was omitted from Klopp's squad for the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Liverpool make the trip to Aston Villa tonight hoping to keep the pressure on Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds are three points behind Pep Guardiola's side and need to be in a position to take advantage should there be a slip-up.

Now Klopp will discover if Firmino is fit enough to return to the bench at Villa Park in the build-up to kick-off.

The Liverpool boss told said: “Bobby trained before the last game for two days but we don't train a lot.

“He needs to do more and that's what he's still doing.

“That's what he's still doing so it's a decision for tomorrow.