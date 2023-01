David Lynch was at the AXA Training Centre as Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of the Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Liverpool boss gave the latest injury update on the squad ahead of the game and bristled at questions about strengthening his side during the January transfer window.

“Come on, do I have to tell the money story again?” he said to a journalist. “Why do you ask the question when the answer lies on the table?”

