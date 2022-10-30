Liverpool suffered successive Premier League losses with a 2-1 reverse against Leeds United at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp lamented the injuries to his squad following Liverpool’s latest loss.

The Reds suffered successive Premier League defeats when beaten 2-1 by Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool were again below their best and now they sit ninth in the table and eight points outside the top four.

A total of 19 players have been sidelined at some stage for Klopp this season. Currently, key attacking duo Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf) are unavailable until after the World Cup, while Naby Keita continues his recovery from a muscle issue.

It’s meant that Klopp has been unable to rotate his attack in a busy period, and had to rely on Salah, Darwin Nunez - who was absent from last week’s loss at Nottingham Forest - Roberto Firmino and 19-year-old Harvey Elliott.

And Klopp, speaking to Sky Sports, admitted that is somewhat of a problem.

He said: “Harvey [Elliott] has been exceptional for us this season. He had a good start but couldn’t keep it going.

“Thiago [Alcantara] has been ill, up front the same [players] play all the time - they are the three strikers we have left. We have to fight and that is what we must do.”

Speaking to BBC Sport on injuries, Klopp said: “We play every three days. It is a brutal season for us because we have had injuries from the first day and some players we have had to rush back. But we have to fight through this and we will.