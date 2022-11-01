Calvin Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen in the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Calvin Ramsay could be handed Liverpool debut off the bench against Napoli this evening (20.00 BST).

The right-back joined the Reds from Aberdeen in the summer transfer window for a fee that could reach £6.5 million.

However, Ramsay was troubled with a back issue after shortly arriving on Merseyside before suffering an ankle knock.

The 19-year-old has now made three outings for Liverpool under-21s, though, and scored two goals.

Ramsay is now poised to be part of Klopp's match-day squad for just the third time this season against Napoli in the Champions League at Anfield.

And with the Reds already into the last 16 of the competition, Klopp admitted it is 'possible' for Ramsay to come on as a substitute.

He told liverpoolfc.com: "With Calvin, we have to see. That makes now no sense if we have to change a lot of players to bring Calvin in for his first senior [appearance]. Coming on, yeah, for sure – these kind of things should be possible."

Speaking about Ramsay at the start of October, Klopp revealed he's excited to see how the youngster develops.

The Liverpool boss said: "An outstanding talent. We scouted a lot of games of Calvin and he did exceptionally well. For a young age and the way he plays, he's involved in everything. A real talent. I was really excited about him and I am excited about him. Then he arrived here and had this issue with the back so since then he was out.

“Now I've seen him two or three times but it's the first three sessions. Now we know more about him as a boy - outstanding, well-educated, friendly, and confident. A really good boy. Now we start working, that's it. It's how it is for all of them in that age group, the sky is the limit.