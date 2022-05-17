A look at all the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopo and his men prepare for a key clash with Liverpool.

Liverpool are preparing for one of the biggest games of their season as they look to take the Premier League title race to the last day.

The Reds won the FA Cup last weekend, but there is no time for rest, as they need to take all three points against Southampton to reallistically prevent Manchester City winning the title with a game to spare.

All three points would put Liverpool within a point of City heading into the last game, while a point would leave City three points clear with a seven-point goal difference advantage.

Defeat for Liverpool on Tuesday night would mathematically hand City the title, and that’s a fate Jurgen Klopp’s men will be desparate to avoid.

As the build up to the game continues, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Mbappe interest confirmed

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Kylian Mbappe amid talk they could make a move for the soon-to-be free agent superstar.

“Of course, we’re interested in Kylian. We’re not blind,” Klopp told reporters in his latest press conference.

“I have nothing to say about (the reported contact). Between Kylian and Liverpool ... it’s all fine.”

Mbappe latest

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool reached out to Mbappe in recent days.

Marca claim the Reds have been monitoring the situation for some time, and they have now decided to make their move.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and he has until the end of June to decide, when his PSG contract expires.

Bellingham links

Liverpool are being linked with a move for the brother of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

Jobe Bellingham, who is playing in Birmingham City’s youth teams, is reportedly attracting attention from at least two other Premier League clubs.