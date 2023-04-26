Register
Jurgen Klopp to hold talks with ‘exceptional’ three-goal star about Liverpool transfer

Liverpool transfer news as Jurgen Klopp is set to talk to Fabio Carvalho amid exit rumours.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 26th Apr 2023, 07:15 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he will hold talks with Fabio Carvalho about a potential loan move away from Liverpool next season.

The 20-year-old arrived at Anfield last summer on the back of a scintillating campaign with Fulham. He recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 38 appearances to help the Cottagers win the Championship title.

However, having made a bright start after joining the Reds, Carvalho’s game-time has been at a paucity of late. Although he’s scored a total of three goals in 21 games, the Portugal under-21 international has not played for more than a month - and been left out of four of the past five Premier League squads.

Carvalho has been training exceptionally, according to Klopp, but the lack of injuries at Liverpool means the youngster is on the fringes of things.

A loan to guarantee minutes and enhance his development next term could help - but no decision has yet been made.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of tonight’s trip to West Ham, said: “I would like to make these decisions, whatever it will be, with the boys before we talk about it and there is no decision in no direction.

“We will talk to each other and then we will see what we will do, what he wants and what I think, but there is no decision yet.

“What I can say is that this week in training he was exceptional again. He's really outstanding. So, yes, we will talk to each other and then we will see what we will do - what he wants, what I think, but there's no decision yet.”

