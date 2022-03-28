Conor Gallagher has been thriving on loan at Crystal Palace this season.

Goal-getting Conor Gallagher would be a perfect addition for Liverpool.

That's the verdict of ex-Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino, although doesn't believe his former club would sell the midfielder to the Reds.

Background

Gallagher is enjoying a fine season out on loan at Crystal Palace from Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has registered eight goals and three assists for the Eagles in what's his breakthrough Premier League campaign.

He also made his full England debut in a 2-1 defeat of Switzerland on Saturday.

However, there are some questions around whether Gallagher will get regular opportunities when he heads back to Chelsea in the summer.

And given his ability to score from midfield, Cascarino believes that's a quality Liverpool could do with.

Conor Gallagher in action for England. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

What’s been said

He told talkSPORT: “Conor Gallagher is an outstanding attacking midfielder who always looks like he’s going to get a goal or make an assist.

“I like him because I don’t think there are too many of his type around.

“Liverpool, for me, if they had a player like that as well adding him behind their front three - with his ability to get goals.

“Chelsea would never sell him to Liverpool, but they’d do really well with him.

“Conor Gallagher will get goals. Whether or not he will get his chance at Chelsea, I don’t know.

“No-one at Chelsea can do what he does. But it depends if Thomas Tuchel wants to play that kind of player in his system.