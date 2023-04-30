The Liverpool manager broke down the situation at the London club, explaining their current issues.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken on Chelsea’s issues this season and broken down why the club has failed and how Liverpool cannot repeat those mistakes in the window this summer.

The London club were fierce rivals of Klopp’s side last season, playing out two cup final penalty-shootouts, as well as two extremely competitive draws in the Premier League.

But both sides have since experiened contrasting fortunes from last season - as both find themselves languishing far lower in the table than many predicted, despite Chelsea spending over £600m.

For Chelsea, the club sacked Thomas Tuchel early in the season who was replaced by Graham Potter, but the former Brighton manager struggled before he was also sacked over a month ago after a poor run of form left the Blues in mid-table. Currently, former manager Frank Lampard has taken over as interim manager, but the results have continued to get worse.

When speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool manager outlined Chelsea’s issues and claimed the club has left their coaches in a ‘nearly impossible’ position due to their transfer activity.

“I feel a little bit for Chelsea, to be honest, as it’s not going well and I think they are a top, top team. But it’s good to see that you cannot just bring top players together. You have to build a team.

“Obviously they under-estimated and they gave their coaches a nearly-impossible job to do; you cannot have two dressing rooms, you cannot train on two pitches, you have to create relationships, you have to create team spirit and that’s the only reason why I’m happy with it.

“Chelsea will be fine in the end, but it’s just an example of how, at the highest level, you cannot do it like that.”

Liverpool are looking increasingly likely to allow Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, whilst Juventus loan-ee Arthur Melo will also return to Italy.

This means there will be spaces in the squad to fill and signings will be made, but Klopp and Liverpool only have to look towards Chelsea for how bringing in multiple players to align perfectly within their squad can be a challenging and potentially detrimental task.

