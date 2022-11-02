Liverpool have endured a difficult start to the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp has no intention of resigning as Liverpool boss, according to his agent Marc Kosicke.

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the 2022-23 Premier League season. They languish ninth in the table, having picked up just 16 points in 12 matches - and lost successive games to strugglers Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

That’s led to some pressure piling on Klopp, who has been at the Anfield helm since 2015 and has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield. In addition, he signed a new contract at Liverpool in 2026.

Speaking to Sky Sport Germany, Kosicke insisted that because the Reds played every match possible last season in a bid for an unprecedented quadruple, owners FSG took into account that a slow start may occur.

And the former Borussia Dortmund supremo is determined to continue to drive Liverpool forward.

Kosicke said: "I can assure that Jurgen Klopp is not thinking about resigning from Liverpool. The fact that there could be problems this season, due to the past intense season, was also calculated on the part of the club's owners before the start of this season.

“Jurgen enjoys the support of those responsible and is in regular contact with them. He loves the club, the team and the fans and is determined to drive forward the transformation at Liverpool and bring it to a successful conclusion. It’s not for nothing that he extended his contract earlier this year until 2026.”