The Premier League has charged Man City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules following a four-year investigation.

Jurgen Klopp’s cutting comments on Manchester City’s spending have re-surfaced amid news the defending Premier League champions have been charged with breaching financial rules.

The Citizens have been charged after a four-year investigation cited they had broken over 100 rules, which could result in a range of sanctions, including a points deductions or even an expulsion from the Premier League, according to The Times.

City have spent around £1.5bn since Sheikh Mansour completed his takeover in 2008 and have topped the spending charts for the whole off Europe on five seperate occasions. Their biggest spending spree came in 2017, when they recorded £278m in the summer window before going onto win the Premier League title.

Most recently, their signing of Erling Haaland was recorded at £51m, but the combined costs for the deal could reach somewhere around £300m once wages, bonuses and agents’ fees are taken into account.

Liverpool have been the main challengers to City in recent years but have operated with far less resources.

Klopp has been questioned about the gulf in spending on numerous occasions, but asked if Liverpool could keep up with City following the signing of Haaland earlier last year, he said: “You will not like the answer, and you all have the answer already. Nobody can compete with City in that.

“You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it.

“I know City will not like it, nobody will like it, you’ve asked the question but you know the answer. What does Liverpool do? We cannot act like them. It is not possible.

“There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially,” added Klopp, referring to City, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain – all of which have owners from the Middle East.