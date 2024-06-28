Nico Williams. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Nico Williams is a reported transfer target for Liverpool.

Nico Williams has given a fresh update on his future after starring for Spain at Euro 2024.

The winger has been one of the most impressive players of the tournament so far, with Spain the only team to have won all three of their group games. Williams has continued his magnificent form he displayed in the 2023-24 season. He recorded eight goals and 19 assists in 37 appearances to help Athletic Bilbao win the Copa del Rey and finish fifth in La Liga.

As a result, Williams has been linked with a swathe of clubs in the summer transfer window. Liverpool are one team who have been credited with an interest, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona have been suggested as potential suitors.

The 21-year-old recently put pen to paper on a new contract at Bilbao. And although he is wary of the rumours swirling, Williams has declared that he’s happy in the Basque Country.

Speaking to RNE (via Diario Athletic), he said: “It's hard to deal with, because everyone is constantly asking you what you're going to do with your future. I'm a 21-year-old kid who just wants to play football. I have already said that Athletic is my home. I just renewed recently. I am very happy, very happy.”