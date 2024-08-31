Federico Chiesa has signed for Liverpool. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Juventus have confirmed the exact fee that Liverpool paid to sign Federico Chiesa.

The Reds swooped for the winger earlier this week. After being frozen out at the Serie A outfit, Arne Slot’s side identified Chiesa as someone who could bolster their forward options.

He signed a four-year deal at Anfield although isn’t expected to be involved in tomorrow’s Premier League clash against bitter foes Manchester United. Chiesa hasn’t played a game in two weeks so is short of match sharpness.

Chiesa was once regarded as a £100 million player by Juve before suffering a serious ACL injury. Having run into the final year of his Old Lady contract, they decided to cash in. As Juventus are a public company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, they must disclose any business conducted. On a document on the club’s website, they have revealed that Liverpool paid a total of €12 million for Chiesa - which equates to £10 million - with bonuses of up to €3 million (£2.53 million).

However, not all of that is upfront. In fact, it declares that the fee can be paid over four financial years. The document reads: “Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Liverpool FC for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Federico Chiesa has been reached for a consideration of € 12 million, payable in four financial years, in addition to variable bonuses up to a maximum of €”3 million.

“This transaction generates a negative economic impact on the 2023/2024 financial year equal to €3 million, due to the residual value write-down of the net book value of the player’s registration rights.”

Liverpool have also signed Giorgi Mamardashvili for a fee of up to £29 million but the goalkeeper will remain on loan at Valencia for the 2024-25 season.