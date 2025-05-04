Leandro Trossard of Arsenal is challenged by Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and AFC Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on May 03, 2025 in London, England. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Liverpool were given the chance to make their Premier League title triumph even more dominant

Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League could be increased to 18 points on Sunday afternoon as Arsenal dropped more points on Saturday night. The Gunners lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth as the Cherries scored twice in the second half to complete a Premier League double over the North London side.

The result was inconsequential in terms of the destination of the Premier League trophy but the Arsenal defeat does give Liverpool the chance to increase their advantage at the top of the table before the season closes out. They face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the late Sunday afternoon kick off.

The Reds clinched the title with a thumping 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. More eyes associated with Liverpool may have been watching the action at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night had the title still not been won. However, there would still have been some keen eyes associated with the Reds who would have been watching with two Liverpool transfer targets in action for Bournemouth.

Liverpool targets star for Bournemouth v Arsenal as message sent

Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen are both being eyed by Liverpool ahead of the summer. Kerkez is a left-back and is set to cost around £45m as the Reds look for a long-term successor to Andy Robertson.

Huijsen is linked with a number of Premier League clubs with Chelsea reportedly leading the race to sign him. He has a £50m release clause in his contract at Bournemouth but Liverpool have already held talks with his representatives.

Huijsen equalised for Bournemouth against Arsenal as he cancelled out Declan Rice’s first-half opener. Evanilson got the winner as Arsenal’s Premier League season suffered another bump. Kerkez produced another solid display at left-back as Bournemouth made it a Premier League double over Arsenal as they followed up from their 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium earlier in the season.

After the game, Kerkez shared a short message on his Instagram story. Pictured alongside Huijsen in the away dressing room, he shared an image with the message of “left wall”, with the pair combining on the left side of the Bournemouth defence to restrict Arsenal to one goal.

Liverpool targets show they can perform against their closest rivals

Bournemouth have enjoyed an impressive season under Andoni Iraola and it is easy to see why the likes of Kerkez and Huijsen have caught the eye of Liverpool. Both players are young and have plenty of years ahead of them. The pair have shown on plenty of occasions this season that they can perform strongly against some of the best teams in the league.

Kerkez was involved as Bournemouth beat Manchester City 2-1 back in November while the left-back was also involved when the Cherries beat the Gunners 2-0 back in October. Arsenal and City are poised to be Liverpool’s closest rivals for the Premier League title next season. Seeing Kerkez produce solid displays against such teams earlier in the season provides a real measure of encouragement for Liverpool recruitment chiefs as they look to get a deal over the line for the left-back.

Huijsen was not involved earlier in the campaign but has become a key player as the season has wore on. However, a move for the Spanish international does appear more complicated given the level of interest from elsewhere.