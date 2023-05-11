Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season after five years working under Jurgen Klopp.

The Danish coach arrived at Liverpool in 2018 as a specialist throw-in coach, with the club going on to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup. The Reds also reached one other Champions League final in that time, as well as finishing second in the Premier League twice.

Gronnemark’s success at Liverpool saw him hired by a number of other clubs, and he will move onto ‘new agreements’ from next season.

Announcing his departure, he said: “All good things come to an end. Liverpool and I have decided not to continue our agreement about the throw-in coaching after five great seasons.

“I’m proud of being a part of taking LFC from 18th to 1st in the Premier League on throw-ins under pressure. Since then, 25 professional clubs have hired me based on the impressive development in Liverpool – and I’ve been part of 14 titles, promotions and teams punching above their weight.

“The last seasons didn’t allow me to work as much with the throw-ins as I wanted - and therefore it is natural and expectable that we say thanks for this time now.

“Thank you for a great time and co-operation, to Liverpool FC and Jürgen Klopp, the staff and players. We had a fantastic ride. What now then, Thomas? Well, exciting things ahead. Three new agreements signed for the upcoming season, also one on a new continent. I am open to even more clubs in the upcoming season.”

Liverpool’s decision to appoint a throw-in coach was mocked at the time, with former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol claiming it was “absolute nonsense” while ex-Everton striker Andy Gray criticised the idea.

He said: “Here is a lesson. Pick the ball up, take it behind your head, throw it to a teammate and keep both feet on the ground. I have got a new one. I want to be the first kick-off coach.”