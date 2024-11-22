Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Liverpool FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Anfield on November 05, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news on Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arne Slot has admitted Liverpool’s trip to Southampton will come too soon for Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker.

The Reds have been without Jota since he suffered a rib injury in a 2-1 win over Chelsea more than a month ago. The Portugal international had been Liverpool’s first-choice striker before his issue, recording four goals and two assists in 10 games this season.

Meanwhile, Alisson is back in training with the goalkeepers but not with his team-mates. The Reds’ No.1 has been absent since before October’s international break with a hamstring issue.

On a more positive front, Harvey Elliott is back in training, having been absent since September with a fractured foot. Federico Chiesa, who has been plagued with issues since his arrival from Juventus in the summer, could also take part in some aspects of today’s session at the AXA Training Centre.

The Liverpool boss said: “He [Alisson] is back in training with the goalkeeper coach. He’s not training with the team yet but is expected to be soon. Let’s wait and see where he is but not ready to play.

“Harvey is training with us again. He’s been out for many weeks but is on the training ground with the team, which is a positive for him. Jota is still apart from the group, same as Federico, who is maybe coming back into the session in one exercise today. They are all expected to be back now and a few weeks. The last part [of recovery] is almost the most difficult.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold will also be absent against Southampton. The right-back suffered a hamstring complaint midway through the first half of a 2-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break. Slot was then asked if Alexander-Arnold, Alisson or Jota could be back to face Real Madrid in the Champions League next week.

The Anfield head coach replied: “That’s something we have to wait and see. The last few days of recovery are always the most tricky as they have to go from isolated training sessions to group sessions. It’s difficult to judge if it’s going to be one, two, three days or a bit longer. The only thing I can say is that I don’t expect Alisson or Jota to be available for that game [Real Madrid].”